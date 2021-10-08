NEWBURYPORT — Community members will gather Monday to observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day with an Indigenous land acknowledgment, welcoming ritual and public reading from 11 a.m. to noon at Moseley Woods, 15 Spofford St.
The observance is intended to provide historical education on Indigenous people, including the Alogonquin and Pawtucket-Pennacook people. This is a family-friendly event with music and activities open to all, according to a press release. For more information, visit www.frsuu.org/indigenouspeoplesday-observance/.
Last month, the Newburyport City Council voted 7-4 to approve a resolution recognizing the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
The Indigenous Peoples’ Day initiative was a campaign inspired by students from River Valley Charter School in Newburyport who wrote letters to Mayor Donna Holaday asking for Columbus Day to be renamed Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Parishioners at First Religious Society, educators and students researched local history of Indigenous people and shared their research with the mayor’s office and petitioned the city to change the name of Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
The program Monday will begin with an opening circle of community solidarity with drumming, song and ceremony led by regional Indigenous participants Red Dawn, Small Turtle, John Price, Melanie Currier and others.
Holaday will announce the recently approved resolution. The Rev. Rebecca Bryan of the First Religious Society will provide an Indigenous land acknowledgment.
Additional speakers include Edward Speck of Theater in the Open with musical performances by Kristin and Phoenix Miller; Kristine Malpica of Imagine Studios, Lynne Taylor of River Valley Charter School and Meg Rayne.
Craft activities for children will also be offered. Immediately following the event there will be a walking tour on regional Indigenous history offered by Malpica.
For more information, contact Cynthia Walsh at cynthia.walsh@frsuu.org or call 978-701-5352.
