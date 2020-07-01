WEST NEWBURY — Four Indigenous people spoke from their personal and professional perspectives about the use of Indigenous culture in the creation of mascots during a Zoom town hall Wednesday night for members of the Pentucket Regional School District.
The conversation, hosted by the Retire the Sachem coalition, drew approximately 165 people between the Zoom call and the accompanying YouTube livestream.
The speakers — Rhonda Anderson of the Iñupiaq-Athabaskan tribe, Annawon Weeden of the Mashpee Wampanoag community, Amanda Blackhorse of Navajo Nation and Maulian Dana, the first-ever Penobscot Nation tribal ambassador — discussed their Indigenous identities, the racism they experienced throughout their lives, their work to address the misrepresentation of their communities across the country and their recommendations now for Pentucket, especially for those worried about losing a tradition.
Blackhorse, the lead plaintiff in a case to change the mascot of the Washington pro football team — considered by many to be a racial slur, first recognized and became involved with the issue of Indigenous mascots as a college student.
It was then that she attended a game between Washington and the Kansas City pro football teams, which she said was like "Native versus Native." As soon as she entered the stadium, Blackhorse was overwhelmed by the types of mockery she saw from people wearing feathers, headdresses and red face to even a portable restroom in the shape of a teepee.
Blackhorse, as part of a peaceful protest, held a sign reading, "I am a human being, not a mascot."
She was shocked by how people responded to the sign, thinking, "If anyone should be upset, it should be me" for making a mockery of her identity.
"I really feel like these mascots and the mockery, the stereotypes of us — all of that leads to violence toward Native people," Blackhorse said, saying people threw drinks at her and shouted stereotypes of which she wasn't even aware.
Anderson, the western Massachusetts commissioner of Indian affairs, spoke about this further, saying, "Those portrayals create biases that dramatically affect our outcome.
"We have the highest rates of murder, sexual assault, suicide, incarceration, death from police brutality; and it can be really hard to visualize the future with yourself in it when you're facing this kind of erasure and violence."
Weeden, who works with schools and groups to correct misinformation about Indigenous people, said he has had to defend his identity and the existence of his tribe since he was a child. The impact of such racism can be detrimental for people's health, leading to issues with alcohol and sometimes, even suicide — something Weeden experienced personally when his own brother died.
Dana, who proposed now-passed legislation to ban the use of Indigenous mascots in public schools across Maine, said Pentucket cannot connect with its own Indigenous populations until the mascot is completely removed from the district.
If the mascot remains in the district, community members will not "be able to see us as human beings," Dana explained.
Because of her work to remove mascots from schools in Maine, Dana said there is at least one town she cannot visit because people have threatened her life in very graphic manners.
"It gets so ingrained that we're not people, we're objects, so why would anyone care about our feelings or our history or our community?" she said.
The event was moderated by Pentucket history department head John Siegfried and Pentucket history teacher and 2007 alumna Erin Cherry.
A full recording of the conversation can be found at www.youtube.com/watch?v=HV4wxfkYQwQ.
