NEWBURYPORT — After the Board of Health voted to lift the indoor public mask mandate Thursday night, the School Committee followed suit Friday morning, voting to make masks optional in schools after February vacation.
The committee voted 6-0 to rescind the face covering policy, beginning Feb. 28 when the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education dictated that school districts could end mask mandates.
Committee member Brian Callahan could not attend the special meeting, but shared, through comments made by another board member, that he supported lifting the mask mandate.
In January, more than 500 positive tests for COVID-19 were recorded in the school district, Superintendent Sean Gallagher said. So far this month, there have been 80 cases.
High COVID-19 vaccination rates among teachers, school support staff and students led the committee to support the superintendent’s recommendation to lift the mask mandate.
As of Friday, vaccination rates at district schools were reported by Gallagher as: Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School, 82% fully vaccinated (two shots), 93% with one shot; Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School, 67% fully vaccinated with 75% for one shot; Rupert A. Nock Middle School, 73% fully vaccinated, 79%; Newburyport High School, 82% fully vaccinated, 85% with one shot.
In the discussion leading up to the vote, member Bruce Menin said he questioned lifting the mask mandate with school vacation approaching this week. He suggested encouraging the continued wearing of masks, akin to a mask optional situation.
Vice Chair Sarah Hall said a mask advisory could be implemented as opposed to a mask mandate.
In the end, both Menin and Hall voted for lifting the mask requirement.
Also voting in support of lifting the mandate were Mayor Sean Reardon and committee members Juliet Walker, Steve Cole and Sheila Spalding.
“My vote doesn’t mean I think the pandemic is over,” Hall said.
Creating a culture of mask choice, she said, would be welcoming, agreeing with an earlier statement by Menin.
In a message to families Friday, Gallagher and district nurse leader Lauren McDonald noted that the district policy will be “masks encouraged,” so that families can make their own decisions about face coverings.
Masks will still be required on school buses, per federal transportation requirements, and in health offices, so students should continue to have one on hand each day, the district leaders noted.
“We are proud of how the Newburyport community has responded to the call to vaccinate against COVID-19,” Gallagher and McDonald wrote. “Our city and schools are highly vaccinated and COVID-19 cases are on a dramatic downward trend. We are now in a place where our Medical Advisory Team believes we can safely begin to lift some restrictions.”
Families are still able to sign up for the district’s free in-home testing program if they have not already.
To learn more, visit www.newburyport.k12.ma.us/Health-Services/index.html.
“As we approach the two year anniversary of the original shutdown, it is important to remember the progress we have made and the successes that have come from working together,” Gallagher and McDonald wrote. “There have been many difficult decisions to make over these past two years, and we are proud of the dedicated NPS staff and students who have adapted to many changes.”
On Thursday, the city’s three-member Board of Health voted to end the mask mandate for indoor public spaces due to a decline in COVID-19 cases.
The board first implemented an indoor mask mandate for three public buildings – City Hall, the Senior Community Center and Newburyport Public Library – in August.
On Dec. 30, the board voted to institute a mask order for all public indoor establishments and venues in the city. In January, the board extended the mandate another month due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the goal to revisit the policy before Feb. 28.
Board member Dr. Sam Merabi reminded the public to get vaccinated and use testing options as needed.
The board recommended that vulnerable people continue to wear high-quality masks in public and that others consider wearing face coverings over their nose and mouth around vulnerable community members.
As of Thursday, the city had 62 COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to complications from the virus this month.
Last month, amid the omicron surge, the city had 601 cases.
Since March 2020, 58 residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
The current positivity rate in the city is 5.09%, Health Department office manager Michael Lawler reported.
The city is wrapping up its search for a new health director after Frank Giacalone resigned last month to take another job.
On Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m., the board will interview two finalists for the position via Zoom. Details of this public meeting are to be posted at www.cityofnewburyport.com.
Also on the city website is information about COVID-19 vaccines, testing and other health and safety measures.
