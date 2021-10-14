AMESBURY — The Upper Millyard will see plenty of history-related fun this weekend, with the grand opening of the Amesbury Carriage Museum’s Industrial History Center on Friday followed by a family day Saturday.
The nonprofit organization raised $935,000 during its $920,000 capital campaign to build the center in 2,700 square feet of space in the Amesbury Industrial Supply building, located in the Upper Millyard.
Museum Executive Director John Mayer said the center is the culmination of more than 30 years of work. The grand opening takes place Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
“We will have refreshments and there will be a ribbon cutting and music,” Mayer said. “We want to celebrate our accomplishment and we hope that people will help us to do that.”
Mayer said the museum is looking to attract more youths and families. A family day in the Upper Millyard is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We will be showcasing the kinds of activities that we will be sharing with families,” Mayer said.
Flatbread Company will host a community fundraiser for the center Tuesday. A new exhibit is expected to be presented Oct. 23.
“This will be a new program that will deal with the history of technology and industry,” Mayer said. “I will have a former curator of the Henry Ford Museum speaking about machines. I also have two steam engine builders who will be talking about their art. There will also be demonstrations.”
