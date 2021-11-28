NEWBURYPORT — COVID-19 infection rates continued to tick up in some communities over the past two weeks, with Georgetown, Groveland and Rowley reporting sharp increases while Amesbury and Newburyport both saw decreases.
Statewide, the Department of Public Health reported 5,058 new cases as of Nov. 25, up from the 3,196 reported on Nov. 17.
In the Nov. 25 data, the DPH reported Georgetown with 17 cases, up from 55 a week earlier. Groveland stood at 37 cases on Nov. 25, up from 19 the previous week, while Rowley rose to 39 cases, up from 17 a week earlier.
In other Greater Newburyport communities, Amesbury reported 73 new cases in the Nov. 25 data, down from 76 reported a week earlier; Merrimac reported 40 new cases, up from 24 a week earlier; Newbury rose from 25 to 26 in the previous week; Newburyport reported 53 cases as of Nov. 25, down from 70 a week earlier; Salisbury reported 44 cases, up from 31 on Nov. 18; and West Newbury ticked down to eight cases on Nov. 25, down from nine the previous week.
In its weekly report released on Friday, Nov. 26, the state said the total confirmed cases was 847,030 since the pandemic was declared an emergency in the state in March 2020. The state reported 24 new deaths in the previous 24 hours, for a total of 18,939 since March 2020.
The weekly DPH reports include a breakdown of positive cases by age group. The data released Friday showed an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 in the 0-4 age group from 1,166 on Nov. 17, to 1,612 on Nov. 25. The largest number of positive cases in the Nov. 25 data was in the 30-39 age group, with 4,640, up from 3,415 the previous week.
To see the complete Department of Public Health report released Nov. 26, go to:
https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-response-reporting#covid-19-interactive-data-dashboard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.