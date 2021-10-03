NEWBURYPORT — Award-winning photographer, physician and Buddhist chronicler Jon Kolkin will visit "The Morning Show" on Thursday.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Kolkin about his new book, “Inner Harmony: Living in Balance,” which presents more than 200 black-and-white and select color photographs taken throughout Asia while he was immersed in Buddhist communities, often as a medical volunteer.
Kolkin said the photographs of monastics and laypeople are meant to offer a “window into the otherwise hushed world of meditation and mindfulness,” while also illuminating “core principles central to a less stressful, more balanced, and fulfilling life, regardless of one’s spiritual beliefs.”
Kolkin will discuss his upcoming lecture and book signing on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Firehouse Center for the Arts. First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church is co-sponsoring the event. Books are being sold by Jabberwocky Bookshop. Admission is free.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and also live treams on YouTube (click on YouTube at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, look on the YouTube playlist for “The Morning Show.” Each show is also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
