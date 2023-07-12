SALISBURY — Ted Jones, a teacher with North Shore Insight Meditation Center, leads a half-day workshop Saturday at Internal Arts New England.
The workshop, “A Morning of Insight Meditation,” will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meditation can be understood as the art of bringing full, conscious attention to the present moment. In this program, the practice of insight meditation will be presented in a silent retreat format where participants will calm their minds through attention to the sensations of breath and movement, according to a news release.
Building on the foundation of this enhanced concentration, participants will then expand their focus to include more complex phenomena, demonstrating the potential to experience life more fully and to understand more deeply who they truly are, the release said.
Meditation periods will be guided with instructions, and there will be ample time reserved for questions and discussion. This program is open to beginners and experienced meditators. The cost is $45.
Jones has been practicing insight meditation since 1978 when he began sitting with his principal teacher, Larry Rosenberg. He spent his professional career in mental health as a therapist, clinical supervisor and program manager.
North Shore Insight Meditation Center is a Buddhist sangha (community) in the insight tradition that offers a variety of meditation programs in Greater Newburyport and online.
To register or see other offerings, visit northshoreimc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.