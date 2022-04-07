NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Democratic City Committee is searching for applicants for its 2022 scholarship, which is given to a Newburyport High School senior each year.
The $1,000 George Cashman Leadership Scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior in recognition of the legacy of this devoted civic and community leader. Any student planning to attend a two- or four-year accredited college in fall 2022 is eligible to apply.
“For the past two years, we have conducted our interviews with students virtually,” said Deborah Casey, co-chair of the scholarship committee. “The kids all handled it beautifully and were able to communicate well their enthusiasm for community service.”
Interested students are asked to send in two letters of recommendation, a list of school and community activities they have participated in and an official transcript with grade point average.
Casey and her co-chair, Diane Hawkins Clark, will then schedule an interview with each applicant to learn more. They are looking for a student who demonstrates interest and/or participation in Democratic Party activities and philosophy and plan to further that interest while in college.
The scholarship has gone to an impressive array of students of over the years, some of whom have come back to Newburyport to become active in the political process.
For details on applying for the scholarship, email KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com. Applications are due by mid-April.
