NEWBURYPORT — Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Belleville Roots Music Series is back with Irish band and audience favorite, Dervish, kicking the season off Sunday evening.
Formed in 1989 in Sligo, Ireland, Dervish has long been considered one of the biggest names in Irish music internationally. In 2019, BBC awarded the band a lifetime achievement award following 30 years of recording and performing around the world.
Dervish, fronted by vocalist and bodhran player Cathy Jordan, features accordionist Shane Mitchell, mandola player Brian McDonagh, fiddler Tom Morrow, bouzouki player Michael Holmes and Liam Kelly on flute and whistles.
Belleville Roots Music Series organizer Ken Irwin called Dervish a group of "great instrumentalists."
"The lead singer Cathy Jordan is a beautiful singer and a spellbinding emcee with a really dry wit and can take an old song from a couple hundred years ago and weave the story with humor and help put it into context," he said. "They're just a great band."
Their most recent record, "The Great Irish Songbook," featured beloved artists including Vince Gill, Steve Earle and David Gray.
"They play a mix of instruments and they play a lot of really old Irish tunes," Irwin said. "Then, they'll sprinkle it in and have a song by Bob Dylan, which you would think was really an Irish song the way that they perform it."
The Belleville Roots Music Series first kicked off in March 2011 with the goal "to bring diverse, high quality roots music to Newburyport," he said.
Since then, the series has offered concerts showcasing a variety of genres including Cajun, Celtic, Irish, bluegrass, zydeco, jazz and roots rock.
The hope was to "help educate people in the community of various types of music that they wouldn't ordinarily hear," Irwin explained.
The series also sought to raise funds to restore and maintain the 1867 Belleville Meetinghouse and "to build community through music," he said.
To learn more about the music series or to buy tickets for any of the upcoming events, visit http://bellevilleroots.org.
Tickets are $35 for general admission or $10 for those ages 18 and under. Sunday's show kicks off at 4 p.m. at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St.
For more on Dervish, go to www.dervish.ie/
