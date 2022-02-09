Irish band Dervish

Irish band Dervish

NEWBURYPORT — The Irish supergroup Dervish returns to the Belleville stage from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, at Belleville Community Church in Newburyport. The church is located at 300 High St., Newburyport.  A favorite of Belleville audiences for many years and a recent recipient of a lifetime achievement award by the BBC, Dervish has been described as “an icon of Irish music.” The band is long-established as one of the biggest names in Irish music internationally. Dervish is renowned for live performances, which match dazzling sets of tunes with stunning interpretations of traditional songs. Their studio and live albums — 13 to date — make up one of the outstanding catalogues in Irish music. Their most recent Rounder recording, "The Great Irish Songbook," joins the band with over a dozen luminaries across an eclectic range of genres. Featuring such popular artists as Vince Gill, Steve Earle, and David Gray, "The Great Irish Songbook" both preserves the boundless spirit of each song and brings a new vitality to iconic traditional songs of the artists' homeland.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you