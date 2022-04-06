Northern Essex Elder Transport Inc., or NEET, is in great need of volunteer drivers.
NEET is a local, nonprofit organization that administers an innovative senior transportation program for people over the age of 60. More volunteers are needed to drive seniors to medical and other essential appointments. Due to the pandemic, NEET has seen a significant drop in our volunteer driver base while the demand for senior riders has increased.
According to Dori Sawyer, incoming administrator of the NEET program, “Many seniors are rescheduling their long-awaited appointments due to the pandemic and many are not getting proper healthcare because transportation to and from a doctor’s office or other health care facility is too difficult to access and maneuver.”
“Isolation has also become an issue for many seniors, especially due to the pandemic.”
That’s where volunteer drivers come in. Driving programs that use volunteers are typically the most cost-effective and accessible means of transportation, especially for a senior. Established in 1981,
NEET operates in conjunction with the Councils on Aging in Amesbury, Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland, Haverhill, Lawrence, Merrimac, Methuen, Newburyport, Newbury, North Andover, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury.
NEET drivers provide transportation locally, and to metro Boston, Burlington, and the Danvers-Peabody area. Volunteers have the choice of where and when to drive. This volunteer program is very flexible and rewarding. A mileage reimbursement program and driver’s supplemental automobile liability insurance is provided.
Won’t you consider giving the gift of a lift?
To learn more about volunteering for NEET, contact Sawyer at 978-388-7474 or check out its website: driveforneet.org/volunteer. Or by email: info@driveforneet.org.
