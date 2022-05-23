NEWBURYPORT — Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 4. That's the date Barewolf Brewing is hosting a dog bash at Cashman Park in Newburyport from noon to 4. p.m.
Bring your pup or less-young pup down to Cashman Park for a fun day of live music, local dog businesses as well as a beer garden hosted by Barewolf Brewing. Cashman Park is located off Sally Snyder Way close to downtown Newburyport.
Tickets are $5. Additional donations are welcome to benefit Sweet Paws Rescue.
