Buses, not trains, until April 1

Buses wait for passengers in the parking lot of the MBTA commuter rail station in Newburyport, where rail service is currently suspended for track repair work.

 MICHAEL SPRINGER/Staff photo

NEWBURYPORT — Continuing through April 1, free buses will replace Newburyport trains between Newburyport and Beverly on weekdays and weekends while the signal system is updated. Work began March 5.

Check the diversion schedule with adjusted train times at MBTA.com and at North Station in Boston. Go to: MBTA.com/schedules/CR-Newburyport/timetable.

The Newburyport Commuter Rail station is located at 25 Boston Way in Newburyport. Boston Way lies between Parker Street and Route 1.

