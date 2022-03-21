NEWBURYPORT — Beginning on Monday, March 28, the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center will host a week-long multimedia White Ribbon event as part of a worldwide movement for human rights that engages men and boys to help end gender-based violence.
This is the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center’s 10th annual White Ribbon event. This year, between March 28 and April 1, the Center will release new videos daily featuring staff, board members, students, and community members talking about the Massachusetts White Ribbon campaign and movement, as well as the services that the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center provides locally. There will also be social media contests to interest participants and support local businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic. Those who want to receive the new videos as soon as they are released can sign up with their email address at www.jeannegeiger.org/events. Participants can also follow along on Facebook and Instagram.
Proceeds from this year’s White Ribbon event support the Center’s Youth Empowerment Services (YES), which use research-based and nationally recognized approaches to educate students in area schools. As the Center recognizes its 10th year holding an annual White Ribbon event to fund these critical services, the Center also celebrates serving 10,000 students, and will include the hashtag #10years10000students as part of this campaign.
YES prevention programs teach elementary, middle and high school students how to lead conversations about healthy relationships, recognize signs of an abusive relationship, and become empowered to make positive and healthy decisions. These youth programs also educate and engage students in conversations about consent, respect, and responsibility, opening the dialogue to talk openly about the issues of bullying, racism and how people can band together to erase the negative culture that normalizes abuse.
“For this year’s virtual event, we’re excited to release a number of new videos from staff and community members, as well a keynote message from Josué Argüelles of A Call to Men,” said Suzanne Dubus, CEO of the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center. “Those who tune in can expect to learn about the importance of promoting healthy masculinity and healthy relationships in youth programs, and understand the gender-based pressures that exist for kids who identify as LGBTQ+.”
A Call to Men works to transform society by promoting healthy, respectful manhood and offering trainings and educational resources for companies, government agencies, schools, and community groups. The Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center recently participated in A Call to Men’s staff-wide training institute for gender and racial justice. The training focused on promoting healthy forms of manhood to prevent violence against all women and girls in our communities, with an intentional lens on gender and race.
Many area sponsors are supporting the program as it marks its 10th White Ribbon awareness program, including Presenting Sponsors Bob’s Discount Furniture and the Institution for Savings. For a full list of sponsors, please visit www.jeannegeiger.org/events.
About White Ribbon
The White Ribbon Initiative first began over 30 years ago after the massacre of 14 women in Montreal, when a group of Canadian men decided to take action and speak out against violence against women. Today, White Ribbon is the world’s largest movement of men working to end violence against women and girls, promote gender equity, healthy relationships, and a new vision of masculinity. The Massachusetts White Ribbon Campaign is led by Jane Doe Inc. (JDI), the state’s coalition against sexual assault and domestic violence. JDI has significantly deepened and expanded its focus of the White Ribbon Campaign, developing the #ReimagineManhoodframe for discussing gender-based violence and the role of men and boys in the context of broader discussions around gender equity, racial justice, and healthy masculinity.
About the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center
Since 1982, the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center has been helping individuals and families impacted by domestic violence. What first began as the compassionate mission of several volunteer parishioners of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Newburyport has grown into a nationally recognized nonprofit organization serving adult and child survivors of domestic violence from Newburyport to the Merrimack Valley; and providing tools and strategies to reduce domestic violence homicides across the country. The mission of the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center is to empower individuals and engage communities to end domestic violence. For more information, visit www.jeannegeigercrisiscenter.orgor call the 24-hour confidential hotline at 978-388-1888.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.