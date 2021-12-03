NEWBURYPORT -- Beadwork artist Douglas Johnson will exhibit his work in the main hall at Anna Jaques Hospital through Jan. 12, with part of the proceeds of any sale going to help the AJH Aid Association.
Johnson has created tapestries with beads for several decades, with some of his work containing up to 300,000 beads, or more. His work has been exhibited in museums and galleries across the country, and eight of his larger works hang in the offices of Fidelity.
To see his work, go to www.douglaswjohnson.com.
