NEWBURYPORT — Joppa Dance Company, based at The Dance Place, will present its annual spring performance, “Awakening,” on Sunday, April 3.
The show features new contemporary choreography by company directors Fontaine Dubus, Jen Steeves and Erin Staffiere with a ballet repertory piece by Pam Smith. The show will also feature new student choreography.
Joppa Dance Company, a noncompetitive youth troupe, was established more than 35 years ago by Irene Weiss, who also founded The Dance Place. Joppa gives dancers in grades 4-12 the opportunity to study a range of dance techniques and perform throughout the year locally, in New York and abroad.
Performances will take place at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Firehouse Center for the Arts, 1 Market Square.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for students.
To learn more, visit www.firehouse.org/event/joppa-dance-awakening/all/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.