NEWBURYPORT — Joppa Dance Company will bring “The Spirits of Christmas” to life on stage with its first live performance in two years.
The show, which takes place Friday through Sunday at the Firehouse Center for the Arts, features three scenes – each centering around Charles Dickens’ characters of Christmas past, present and future in “A Christmas Carol.”
Each group within the company — Joppa Jr. with students in grades 4-6, Joppa 2 with seventh- and eighth graders, Joppa T2 with students in grades 9-10 and Joppa Teen with students in grades 11-12 — will present a dance piece influenced by the personality of each ghost.
Scenes in the past look back at Christmases long ago; dances set in the present portray the hustle and bustle of traveling home for the holidays; pieces set in the future have an ominous quality with some foreboding; but the finale culminates with a hopeful, uplifting message, according to Fontaine Dubus, owner and director of The Dance Place.
Performances are Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $12 for students and seniors, and $14 for adults.
To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit www.firehouse.org.
Anyone attending performances at the Firehouse, regardless of age, must bring proof of COVID-19 vaccination (second dose received at least two weeks prior to performance date) or a negative COVID-19 test result from the last 48 hours. Masks are also required.
