AMESBURY — Amesbury Public Schools will hold a second round of preschool screenings.
As part of the citywide Child Find Program, the school district has open spots at both Amesbury Elementary and Cashman Elementary in its morning programs.
To qualify, children must be 3 years old by Sept. 1. Screenings will be held at Amesbury Elementary, located at 20 South Hampton Road, on Tuesday, June 14. To enter or learn more about entering the prekindergarten lottery, call 978-388-3659 for a screening appointment.
