WEST NEWBURY — A River Road couple had something to strut about when they woke up Wednesday morning to discover a brilliantly colored peafowl hanging out in their yard.
In the past, their property has played host to random deer, squirrels, wild turkeys, foxes, coyotes, fisher cats, raccoons, eagles, hawks – even a bobcat – but this was a first, they admitted.
“The bird is not injured or causing any problem, just resting on our back patio,” said the woman of the house, who along with her husband, preferred to remain anonymous.
Her husband first discovered the magnificent creature at their bird feeder when he rose to make the morning coffee about 6:30. He was excited to see the exotic species up close, but also concerned.
Peafowl are not native to this area and the bird showed no fear, which made the couple wonder if it might possibly be domesticated. They suspect the regal fowl is someone’s pet and hoped to make arrangements for a peacock pickup. They called the animal control officer along with several bird and wildlife organizations, but couldn’t connect with anyone willing to come retrieve it or help to find its owner. The bird had been on their patio for about six hours when the woman contacted The Daily News to try to get the word out.
According to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, there are two types of peafowl — Indian and Green. A member of the pheasant family, the male peafowl is known as a peacock; the female as a peahen. “The peacock has some of the brightest feathers and one of the most impressive courting displays of any bird in the world,” the Alliance states. Indian peafowl are native to India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka; while green peafowl are found in Southeast Asia.
The Indian peacock sports flashy plumage, with a bright blue head and neck, while his partner, the Indian peahen, is “a drab, mottled brown,” the Alliance notes. With the Green peafowl both genders have green – rather than blue – feathers on their head and neck. In the wild, the birds forage for grain, insects, small reptiles and mammals, berries, figs, leaves, seeds, and flower parts.
The Alliance reports that in the past, wealthy people brought peafowl to their estates to strut about the grounds and look pretty; but lately, green peafowl populations have been declining rapidly, as the birds are hunted for their meat and feathers.
“Some people take peafowl eggs, chicks, and adults from their native habitats, to be sold as pets. Loss of habitat doesn’t help them, either, and farmers in China and Thailand – who consider the birds pests – poison the peafowl that come on their land. “ However, thanks to new laws in China, “public awareness campaigns are underway to help these endangered, beautiful birds,” the Alliance states.
“We gave him birdseed, water, and suet, which he liked,” said the woman from River Road. When not snacking he’s been resting close to the house or grooming. To the couple’s delight, he unfurled his glorious jewel-toned tail briefly.
“He is majestic,” she said.
Anyone with information about where this bird may belong, please contact Daily News Editor Lisa Connell at lconnell@newburyportnews.com.
