BOSTON — Arrests and jail time for young offenders increased dramatically in the wake of the pandemic, according to a new report, which despite the uptick cites progress in reducing youth interaction with the state’s juvenile justice system.
The report by a state panel looking at the impact of 2018 juvenile justice reforms found that custodial arrests of suspects age 18 and under increased by 37% between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, while delinquency filings for offenses such as school disturbances and underage drinking increased 39%.
Court summons issued to juvenile defendants rose by 55% in the previous fiscal year, while first-time commitments to the state Department of Youth Services increased by 61%, according to the Juvenile Justice Policy and Data Board.
The report’s authors attributed the spike in the previous fiscal year largely to the seesaw effect of the pandemic. The number of juvenile arrests plummeted during the height of the pandemic since many youths were isolated and stayed home as schools and business were shut down to prevent spread of the virus.
“As vaccines became more readily available, more people returned to in-person activities and thus, youth returned to activities and situations involving peer influences and potential delinquent behavior,” they wrote.
Likewise, the potential for delinquency was “exacerbated by the challenges and trauma youth and families endured throughout the pandemic, a lack of supportive services, disengagement from schools, and an increase in behavioral health issues” they suggested.
Another explanation was that the court system is “backlogged” with juvenile criminal cases which were delayed during the public health emergency.
Despite the increase, the report’s authors argue that criminal justice reforms in 2018 have had a major impact on reducing interaction between young people and the justice system.
The 2018 criminal justice law raised the minimum age of criminal responsibility from 7 to 12 years old and decriminalized some minor offenses for juveniles, such as disturbing a school assembly or getting caught with alcohol.
It also gives juveniles an opportunity to keep their record clean with a one-time “pass” on a first-offense misdemeanor charge, taking minor cases out of the criminal justice system entirely for first offenders.
Observers say that has also played a major role in the decline because police now only arrest and seek charges if a juvenile has a prior court record.
The report’s authors said the overhaul is “having its intended effect” with data showing a decrease in interaction with the juvenile justice system — ranging from 12% to 59% — including arrests, complaints and detentions.
Board members said the recent spike in juvenile delinquency underscores the need for the state to increase support for youths and families, including expanding youth diversion programs.
“These are concrete steps the state can take to ensure this one-year increase does not become a longer-term trend,” they wrote in the report.
Despite the overall decline in the number of young people entering the system, the report points out that youths of color are still disproportionately affected.
Black and Latino youths, who represent 28% of the state’s population of 12- to 17-year-olds, accounted for 47% of the delinquency filings in fiscal 2019, according to the report.
“These disparities persist throughout the system across process points, including an overrepresentation of Black and Latino youth in arraignments, detentions, and fact-finding hearings,” the report’s authors wrote.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
