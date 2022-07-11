AMESBURY — Recent Amesbury High School graduate Garrett Kahn has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
According to an email, Kahn has been a member of Amesbury 's Boy Scout Troop 4 since 2014, he passed his Eagle Board of Review in March and recently received his Eagle Scout award.
The Market Street Baptist Church sponsors Troop 4 and Kahn took on the task of cleaning and repairing four classrooms in the church's education building, completing over 70 hours of volunteer work in the process.
Kahn is the son of Lori Bellevue and Chris Kahn and started his scouting career in the Cub Scouts. He was an avid camper who participated in caveman camps, bike hikes, rock climbing, canoe tracks, jamborees and also attended the West Point Invitational Camporee.
Kahn also served his troop as an assistant patrol leader, patrol leader and senior patrol leader. He is expected to attend Gordon College in the fall.
