AMESBURY — The candidate challenging the mayor in her campaign for a second term outraised and outspent her by almost double last month, according to state records.
The challenger, State Rep. James Kelcourse, is running to unseat Mayor Kassandra Gove, who is seeking her second, two-year term in office.
According to the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance, Gove’s campaign started the 30-day period between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30 with $17,258.72 in the bank. Gove raised $9,820.55 in September, while spending $13,568.48.
Kelcourse, the current Republican state representative, began September with a bank balance of $55,459.51 raising $18,295.43 and spending $23,191.98 during the month.
Kelcourse’s campaign headed into October with $50,562.96 in the bank while the mayor’s campaign had $13,510.79 on hand.
Gove raised most of her money in September from donations under $250.
According to state records, senior Boston retired priest William McLaughlin of Newburyport donated $1,000 to Gove’s campaign; Avacta Life Science scientist/executive Matthew Vincent of Quimby Lane, Amesbury gave $506.68; State Street Inc. managing director Connor Ivers of Fairway Drive, Amesbury gave $400; woodworker Lawrence Cronin of Willowdale Court, Amesbury donated $259.92; banker Marc Romvos of Point Shore Drive, Amesbury gave $356.68; and self-employed Salisbury business owner Joseph Gardner gave $250.
Gove spent a good deal of her money on a mini golf fundraiser with $3,000 being paid to Leader Board of Boston to rent the course; $200 was paid to Hodgie’s Ice Cream for ice cream; and $178.50 was paid to Daily News parent company North of Boston Media Group for newspaper ads for the fundraiser.
The mayor’s campaign also spent $4,744.43 at the Journeyman Press for campaign letter mailing and postage; $3,538.04 at Northeast Digital Imaging for 200 campaign lawn signs; and $479.19 at Connolly Printing LLC for campaign door hangers.
Kelcourse’s campaign received more than 60 individual donations of $100, as well as six at $200 and one $75 donation.
According to state records, among those who donated $1,000 to Kelcourse’s campaign were: self-employed contractor Brad Kutcher of West Newbury; Newburyport resident Lindsay Haseltine; Crystal Engineering president and West Newbury resident Michael Trotta; Remo Scarfo of Whitehall Road, Amesbury; Haverhill resident Ratha Mak; Nicholas Fiorella of Elm Street, Amesbury; Joseph Leary (no address listed); Tracy Harris (no address listed); and Newburyport resident Kathleen Chase.
Records show that 5 Dragons Martial Arts Academy owner and Salisbury resident Rick Comeau donated $500, while Newburyport resident Jeff Thurston gave $300 to the Kelcourse campaign.
Those listed as donating $250 each to the Kelcourse campaign included Structural Steel Management owner and Orchard Street, Amesbury resident Robert Small; AAG Properties manager Dimitrios Nikitas of Salem, N.H,; Whitehall Road, Amesbury resident Timothy Dwight; Synopsys sales manager Joseph Dube of Newburyport; Melrose resident Mark Drago; dentist and Amesbury resident James Ditolla; and East Greenwood Street, Amesbury resident Thomas Barrasso.
Kelcourse spent most of his money in September on TV advertising with Effectv East to the tune of $9,459.
The mayoral challenger also spent $4,104.52 at Powder Horn Press Inc. for mailings and invitation mailers; $2,104.47 at Ahead LLC for golf shirts and hats; $2,000 to Bill Yameen to rent his Main Street campaign office; $1,136.88 was spent at Thriftco Speedi Print for lawn signs; and $900 went to DPA Realty Trust to rent his district office in Newburyport.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
