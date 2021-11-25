AMESBURY — The president of Amesbury Jets football is pushing back against the city’s assertions that an end-of-year banquet has led to a COVID-19 outbreak in schools.
City communications director Caitlin Thayer said this week at least 17 of 19 local children in grades 2-8 tested positive for the coronavirus after attending an Amesbury Jets youth football banquet in Newburyport on Nov. 15.
Thayer said 17 of the cases can be traced back to the banquet, while two were the result of in-school transmission.
“This was an event on a Monday,” Thayer said. “All the kids came back to school the next day and had lunches every day. At some point, there was in-school transmission and the nurses have been putting the cases together.”
State Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, the president of the Amesbury Jets, said he was not happy the city was blaming the Jets for the recent outbreak.
“We are a volunteer organization and for anyone to place blame on the Jets and the banquet that was held for families who were eager to participate is wrong,” he said.
Kelcourse worked along with the state, School Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews and public health nurse Tina LaCourse to deliver take-home COVID-19 tests to potentially affected families last weekend.
The school district provided testing at Amesbury Middle School, Cashman Elementary School and Amesbury Elementary School each day since Monday.
McAndrews sent an email to families Tuesday, stating that 103 student-athletes attended the Jets banquet Nov. 15.
“We know of 18 positive cases of COVID-19 at this point related to this event,” McAndrews wrote. “That’s a 17.5% positivity rate, and our current focus is on stopping any further spread.”
McAndrews also reminded families in her email that Thanksgiving falls within the 14-day quarantine period after the banquet was held.
Kelcourse said people were doing the best they could to return to normal life and he pointed out that the Amesbury Educational Foundation Inc. and the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce both held indoor events recently without a face mask mandate.
“The Amesbury Rotary Club hosted an indoor luncheon yesterday that was attended by teens and adults, and there is a big football game planned for tomorrow,” Kelcourse said Wednesday. “According to the superintendent, 175 to 200 kids at Amesbury High School, 150 kids at Amesbury Middle School and approximately 100 children at the elementary schools eat lunch together every day without a mask. Unfortunately, COVID remains with us and we must continue our vigilance, especially throughout the holiday season.”
The city initially reported 18 positive cases earlier in the week but a student who had been staying at home had tested positive by Wednesday, raising the total to 19.
The city had also reported the two in-school transmission cases were at Amesbury Elementary School. Thayer said that information was incorrect and the two cases were traced back to the middle school due to an error in the state’s case tracking system.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.