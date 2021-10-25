AMESBURY — James Kelcourse says he wants to improve the quality of life in the city he grew up in and he is running for mayor to make that happen.
“Amesbury has been viewed for too long as a community where the taxes are too high,” Kelcourse said. “People say, ‘Don’t move to Amesbury because the taxes are too high.’ ... It is time to change that perception. I want to give them more value in exchange for lower taxes under my leadership.”
Kelcourse, 47, received his law degree from the Massachusetts School of Law and holds a master’s degree in business administration from Villanova University, where he also obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
The married father of two children grew up in Amesbury working at his father’s business, Larry’s Marina. Kelcourse is the Republican state representative for Amesbury, Newburyport and Salisbury, but he began his political career on the Amesbury Planning Board in 2008 before being elected to the City Council in 2010.
He made an unsuccessful run as an independent for state Senate in 2012, but won the race for state representative in the First Essex District in 2014 and he has been reelected to three, two-year terms.
Kelcourse said he made the decision to run against Mayor Kassandra Gove for the city’s chief executive position after being prompted to do so by residents.
“I love public service and I love Amesbury. So it was an easy decision for me,” he said. “This will give me the opportunity to run a city and do a really good job lowering Amesbury’s taxes and increasing the commercial and industrial base.”
Kelcourse pointed to the $70 million Maples Crossing sports complex under construction on South Hunt Road as an example of a project that would benefit the whole city, and it is something he would like to see more of in Amesbury.
“The mayor has increased taxes on average over $1,000 a year on the average single-family homeowner over the past two years. This is all during a pandemic. That hurts people,” Kelcourse said.
“When people were out of work, the mayor increased their taxes and taxes are now going up by a rate of over 8% per year. That is unsustainable. She has also spent down our excess levy capacity from $4.8 million to $2.8 million. That’s $2 million of excess levy capacity in increased taxes. I will be looking at innovative ways to raise money and improve Amesbury.”
Kelcourse said he has seen the real world effects of a rising property tax bill and added that he was approached by a tenant of a local apartment building where the landlord had raised the rent significantly earlier in the year.
“I could go to the state (Emergency Housing Payment Assistance) where I can provide them with a Section 8 voucher but the experience I have as an attorney brought me to directly work with the landlord,” Kelcourse said. “We then get the ball moving on applying for state programs for the tenant while I’m working with the landlord to do what he needs me to do through the state and federal governments to help him out to make his costs. You’ve got to see both sides of the equation and that is where my experience really comes in to play.”
Kelcourse pointed to the city’s first mayor, Nicholas Costello, as a source of inspiration. Costello served as a state representative and a state senator before being elected mayor.
“He had established a level of relationships at the state and federal level, which are the same level of relationships that I have,” Kelcourse said. “These really helped to build Amesbury. When I was in high school, the downtown transformed into what it is today because of the hard work of individuals like Nick Costello who are able to capitalize on their relationships and were able to deliver those important grants and aid to the city. That is exactly what I’m going to do.”
Guiding efforts to create a master plan in his first year in office would be his first priority if elected on Nov. 2, Kelcourse said.
“Day One would be taking a really close look at the budget and looking at areas that might need more funding or perhaps might need less funding,” he said. “The bottom line is, we just certified $1.98 million in free cash. People of Amesbury were overtaxed $317 on average last year. That is not being fiscally responsible. It is poor fiscal management and is unsustainable.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
