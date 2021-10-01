Rep. Kelcourse to march 26.2 miles for the Military Friends Foundation virtual Tough Ruck
AMESBURY — State Rep. James Kelcourse will complete the Military Friends Foundation virtual Tough Ruck on Sunday, Oct. 3.
This will be the fourth time the Amesbury Republican has completed the 26.2 mile Tough Ruck, raising money for Massachusetts veterans, first responders and their families.
“Since 2017, Rep. Kelcourse has put on a weighted rucksack and walked in support our Massachusetts military and families of the fallen,” said Sarah Sweeney, Tough Ruck Race director and an Army wife, in a press release. “His support both recognizes those who serve on the frontlines both at home and abroad. By joining the Tough Ruck mission, Rep. Kelcourse and the 2021 Tough Ruckers are giving a lifeline to families right here in the commonwealth.”
While the ruck normally takes place in Concord on the original trails of the Revolutionary War, this year the race will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Amesbury High School graduate and Army veteran Howie McIntyre mapped the 26.2 mile route which starts on the Amesbury/Merrimac line on Route 110, goes along Point Shore through Amesbury, over the 1st Lt. Derek Hines Bridge, down High Street through Newburyport, out to the U.S. Coast Guard Station on Plum Island and back through Salisbury, downtown Amesbury and ending at Lake Gardner.
Each Tough Ruck participant also carries with them the names of fallen military and first responders on their rucksack.
Kelcourse said he is walking in memory of 1st Lt. Derek Hines of Newburyport, Sgt. Jordan Shay of Amesbury, and his cousin, Army Warrant Officer James Casadona.
Donations to Kelcourse’s Tough Ruck fundraiser can be made at www.RunSignUp.com/JamesKelcourse or mailed to the Military Friends Foundation at 212 Humphrey St., Swampscott, MA 01907.
The official charity of Tough Ruck Nation is the Military Friends Foundation, a 501c3 tax-exempt nonprofit charitable organization.
