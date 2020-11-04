Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, declared victory Tuesday night in the 1st Essex District state representative race, saying he is "looking forward" to representing Newburyport, Salisbury and Amesbury for a fourth term in the Statehouse.
Kelcourse defeated Democratic challenger Amber Hewett of Newburyport, 52 percent to 48 percent. Kelcourse received 14,415 votes to 13,407 for Hewett.
Kelcourse was with his family, campaign team and supporters at the Ale House in Amesbury as the unofficial election results were announced.
"I just want to say thank you to everybody," he said in an interview. "We're going to continue to do the good work that we do for constituents and work on making sure that the Merrimack River stays clean and gets the funding that it needs to improve infrastructure. We have to get people back to work, make sure that businesses stay open, and continue working hard for the people of Newburyport, Salisbury and Amesbury."
The former Amesbury city councilor expressed his gratitude to not only the voters of the 1st Essex District, but also the volunteers who helped with his campaign.
He also thanked Hewett.
"I want to thank Ms. Hewett for running a good campaign and I wish her the very best in the future," he said.
Kelcourse defeated Hewett in Amesbury, 5,592 votes to 4,411, and also Salisbury, 3,368 to 2005.
But Hewett beat Kelcourse in her hometown, receiving 6,991 votes to 5,455 for Kelcourse.
Hewett could not be reached Tuesday night for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.