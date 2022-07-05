AMESBURY — A special election will likely not be necessary to fill former state Rep. Jim Kelcourse’s vacant seat.
Kelcourse was first elected to his First Essex District seat in 2014 and reelected in 2016, 2018 and 2020.
The Amesbury Republican ran unsuccessfully for mayor in his hometown last year and was sworn in as the newest member of the state Parole Board before resigning his House seat Wednesday afternoon.
Debra O’Malley, spokesperson for Secretary of State William Galvin, said Kelcourse’s name will appear on the Republican primary ballot Sept. 6 but his seat will most likely remain vacant until a successor is elected Nov. 8.
Kelcourse will have a few days after the primary to withdraw his name from the November ballot, O’Malley said. She added that former incumbents whose names remain on a ballot often win the election.
No Democratic candidates have submitted paperwork to appear on the primary ballot, according to O’Malley, who said that election may only see write-in candidates.
“If someone runs a successful write-in campaign and wins the nomination on the Democratic side, their name would also be on the November ballot,” she said.
“They do need to win at least 150 votes in order to be nominated as a write-in candidate,” O’Malley added. “So they will have to get more than any other write-in candidate and at least 150 votes.”
Kelcourse would be given the opportunity to withdraw his name from the November ballot if he receives the most Republican votes in the primary. The state Republican Party would then have the option of replacing Kelcourse on the November ballot.
The former state representative said he would withdraw his name from the November ballot if necessary.
“I am serving as a member of the Parole Board and am looking forward to continuing to serve the commonwealth as a member of this very important board,” Kelcourse said.
The speaker of the House of Representatives could call a special election to fill Kelcourse’s seat but that option would be highly unlikely so close to the primary election in September, O’Malley said.
Three potential candidates – Dawne Shand of Newburyport as well as Samson Racioppi and Charles Fitzwater, both of Salisbury – have informed the state they will be forming organizations to possibly run for the First Essex District seat, according to the Office of Campaign & Political Finance.
The state is redistricting its legislative seats. The First Essex District will represent Newburyport, Salisbury, Merrimac and Amesbury Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5 beginning next year. Amesbury Districts 1 and 6 will be in the Second Essex District.
Kelcourse said being a state representative was the best job he ever had.
“I want to thank the people of Newburyport, Amesbury and Salisbury for the privilege and honor of serving them as their state representative,” he said. “The decision to move on was a difficult one but I am excited about this new chapter and I’m really looking forward to continuing to serve the people of Massachusetts in this important, new role.”
Kelcourse, who will serve a four-year term on the Parole Board, said he is excited to begin the next chapter of his public service career.
“Many of the people who are incarcerated are suffering from addiction and maybe they shouldn’t be where they are right now,” he said. “We should be working toward helping them get the services they need and that is a lot of what I did as a state representative.”
A passionate public servant, Kelcourse could often be found giving impromptu tours of the Statehouse to constituents and visitors.
“I enjoy showing people what we do as public servants,” he said.
The former state representative ran his office with a focus on constituent services and said the role he was able to play in helping people resolve problems receiving unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic was his proudest moment.
“We helped thousands of people with unemployment claims and helped them stay in their apartments and their homes,” he said. “The state had an overwhelming amount of claims coming in at the time and it really didn’t have the staff in the beginning so we, as state representatives and senators, turned into customer service representatives for the unemployment office and I think we did it really well. We helped a lot of people.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
