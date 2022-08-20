AMESBURY — Garrett Kahn, son of Lori Bellevue and Chris Kahn, was recently presented Scouting’s highest award, the Eagle Scout Award.
Kahn, a recent graduate of Amesbury High School, has been a member of Troop 4, sponsored by the Market Street Baptist Church, for more than seven years.
He joined Cub Scouting at the age of 7 and in 2014 crossed over into Boy Scout Troop 4. He progressed through the ranks of Scouting and passed his Eagle board of review in March.
He is an avid camper, participating in Caveman campouts, bike hikes, attending the West Point Invitational Camporee, rock climbing, canoe treks and Jamborees. He served the troop as an assistant patrol leader, patrol leader and senior patrol leader.
He also earned 27 merit badges, 11 that are required for Eagle and some personal interest ones, including wilderness survival, pioneering, engineering, orienteering, geology, metal work and small boat sailing.
The final requirement for the Eagle Award is to plan, develop, and carry out a service project giving leadership to others to accomplish the project. He wanted to give back to the Baptist Church a project thanking them for the many years of sponsoring the troop.
The church was renovating the education building and Kahn took on cleaning and repainting four class rooms in the building. He provided leadership to fellow Scouts, adults and volunteers, completing just over 70 man-hours of work.
During the ceremony, Kahn thanked everyone who helped him with the project, the leaders who worked with him during his time in the troop, and his parents for keeping him going. He will attend Gordon College in the fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.