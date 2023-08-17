Newburyport Youth Services’ Clipper All Sports Camp converged upon Bresnahan Elementary School on Wednesday, providing the perfect locale to blow off some steam, make new friends and get some exercise. In addition to kickball outside, the camp featured a basketball tournament-style game in the school’s gymnasium.
centerpiece
Kicking back at camp
