NEWBURYPORT — Central Congregational Church will host an Irish music concert with Killeeshil on Sunday at 4 p.m.
The traditional Irish group will feature Michael Hamill on fiddle, Eileen Yarrison on flute and whistle, Harry Waggs on guitar and Antanas Melius on bodharan.
The concert will be held to support and celebrate 25 years of service by the church’s Saturday Evening Meal Program.
The meal program helps to address a hunger problem in the community, including the “hidden hungry” population at Salisbury Beach and in surrounding communities, according to organizers.
The program is run by The Pettengill House’s food pantry in Salisbury Square, Central Congregational Church in Newburyport, Main Street Congregational Church in Amesbury, and numerous community volunteers.
The concert is free, but goodwill offerings will be accepted. All donations will go directly to the meal program. Light refreshments will be available.
The church is at 14 Titcomb St. in Newburyport.
