BYFIELD — The Triton Regional School District will hold kindergarten information nights on the following days:
Newbury Elementary School, 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10. Snow date is the same time, a week later, on Feb. 17.
Salisbury Elementary School, 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 27. Snow date is 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
Pine Grove School in Rowley, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan 27, with a Thursday, Feb. 3, snow date during those same hours.
