NEWBURYPORT — Knights of Columbus Council 231 is hosting Acoustic Cocktails on Oct. 12 to raise money for its charity fund.
The fund is focused on helping to provide food to local families struggling during the holiday season.
This fundraising event, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 25 Low St., was created in partnership with the Women at the Well, a women's ministry group at Immaculate Conception in Newburyport.
The meal will be provided by Sean Toomey, owner of Crave Brasserie & Wine Bar in Amesbury, and entertainment provided by the lead singers of the award-winning wedding band Business Time.
Tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased in advance. Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and music from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
To learn more, visit bit.ly/acoustictails or contact Matt Blanchette at 978-697-5135.
