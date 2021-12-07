NEWBURYPORT — Knights of Columbus Council 231 will offer hot cocoa and caroling in a heated tent near the waterfront Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. during Holiday Invitation Night.
Santa Claus is expected to make an appearance at 5 p.m. to present a large check to 10 area food pantries the Knights of Columbus will sponsor as a result of this year's Turkey Classic golf tournament.
The Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry is showcasing five local nonprofits in a "pop-up park" adjacent to the Firehouse Center for the Arts and Waterfront Park.
The Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center hosted the pop-up park last weekend. On Saturday, Newburyport Youth Services will take over the pop-up park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Sunday, the Custom House Maritime Museum will host the pop-up park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Our Neighbors' Table will be stationed at the pop-up park Dec. 17, 3 to 5 p.m., and Dec. 18-19, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For a full schedule of activities from the chamber, including those of member businesses in December, visit www.newburyportchamber.org.
