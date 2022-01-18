NEWBURYPORT — A virtual program Feb. 3 at Newburyport Public Library will teach participants how to make a traditional Korean lotus lantern.
All materials will be provided and the craft is suitable for ages 10 and up.
The program will be run virtually by a member of the Korean Spirit and Culture Promotion Project.
KSCPP is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the promotion of greater awareness and understanding of Korean history and culture.
Following the lantern craft, a short documentary, about 12 minutes, titled “Korea Today,” will be shown.
Registration is required for this Zoom program and is now open. Space is only available for 25 participants.
Crafters will be asked to pick up supplies for the program at the reference desk once they arrive. Registered participants will receive an email once the crafts have arrived at the library and are available to pick up.
Crafts not picked up by 9 p.m. on Feb. 1 will be offered to participants on the waiting list, if there is one.
Register for this program via the library’s event calendar at https://www.newburyportpl.org/events or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
