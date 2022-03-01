NEWBURYPORT — The Metropolitan Opera’s 2021-22 season of Saturday matinee broadcasts continues with a broadcast chosen by its listeners: Donizetti’s comedy "La Fille du Régiment, The Daughter of the Regiment."
This 1973 performance features a pair of superstars: soprano Joan Sutherland sang the title role of Marie, a girl raised by a regiment of soldiers, and tenor Luciano Pavarotti was Tonio, a village boy who enlists just to win her hand.
The cast also included Regina Resnick as the Marquise of Berkenfield and Fernando Corena as Sergeant Sulpice. Richard Bonynge conducted a score that’s hilarious and heartfelt, with vocal fireworks that earned Pavarotti the moniker “King of the high Cs.”
La Fille du Régiment, a Listeners’ Choice broadcast, will be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 1 p.m ET on Saturday, March 5, on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts.
