NEWBURYPORT — The Metropolitan Opera’s season of Saturday matinee radio broadcasts continues on WJOP this weekend with “Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk” in a performance from last fall.

Shostakovich’s dark satire stars soprano Svetlana Sozdateleva as the scandalous title character Katerina, a housewife eager to escape her loveless marriage, according to a news release.

Tenor Brandon Jovanovich is Sergei, a lustful worker who is only too happy to help her out. And bass John Relyea is Katerina’s brute of a father-in-law, Boris.

Maestro Keri-Lynn Wilson made her company debut conducting the Met orchestra and chorus.

“Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk” will be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network on Saturday at 1 p.m. on WJOP 96.3 FM in Newburyport.

Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts. WJOP 96.3 is also streaming live on www.ncmhub.org.

