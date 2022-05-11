NEWBURY — The Triton Regional School Committee will have a new member at its next meeting, after Matthew Landers was elected Tuesday.
Rowley, Newbury and Salisbury make up the Triton district and all three towns held a town election Tuesday.
Landers was running uncontested as a Newbury resident for a three-year seat on the Triton Regional School Committee and, according to unofficial election results the Central Street resident received 277 votes to write-in candidate Annie Bourne’s 103 in his hometown.
Landers also picked up 718 votes in Newbury and 742 in Salisbury for a 1,737 grand total and will replace the outgoing Maureen Heffernan at the School Committee’s next meeting on May 18.
Newbury and Salisbury saw contested races for School Committee on Tuesday and a candidate must receive the most votes in a collected tally of all three towns in order to win a seat on the board.
Incumbent Rowley School Committee member Paul Lees of Wilson Pond Lane received 295 votes in his home town Tuesday, as well as 474 votes in Newbury and 437 votes in Salisbury for a 1,206 grand total and will serve another three years on the board.
Stephanie Vaccaro of Walnut Drive also ran for a Rowley seat on the School Committee but was unsuccessful in her bid to unseat Lees, with 182 votes in Rowley, 308 votes in Newbury and 475 votes in Salisbury for a 965 grand total.
Salisbury School Committee member Erin Berger of Ferry Road was also successful in her bid for a second, three-year term, even if she didn’t win in her hometown.
Victoria Vatcher, also of Ferry Road, picked up 653 votes in Salisbury, where Berger only earned 561.
But Berger received 260 votes in Rowley against Vatcher’s 170, as well as 476 votes in Newbury over Vatcher’s 305.
Berger’s grand total of 1,297 votes over Vatcher’s 1,128 gives the incumbent another three years on the School Committee.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
