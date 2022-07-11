NEWBURYPORT — Police announced Monday they have yet to determine how local musician Robert "Bahama Bob" Urzi died after his body was found floating in the Merrimack River on July 5.
Urzi was last seen at the Newburyport Yacht Club about 10 p.m on July 4, according to police.
Newburyport police Lt. Matthew Simons said video footage and several witnesses placed Urzi at the club on the Fourth of July.
"Again, we're still waiting on autopsy results but based on those facts there's no evidence of foul play," Simons said.
Urzi’s body was spotted in the river by workers near the Whittier Bridge about 5:30 a.m. on July 5, police said.
His body was transported to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office was notified.
U.S. Coast Guard Station Merrimack River assisted local police in getting the body out of the fast-moving river. Police cleared the scene by about 7:30 a.m.
Simons said his department was grateful for the Coast Guard’s assistance, as well as help from state police and Newburyport Harbormaster Paul Hogg.
On Thursday, an estimated 500 people attended a beach jam on a Newbury section of Plum Island to honor Urzi's life and legacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.