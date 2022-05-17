WEST NEWBURY — Plants of many kinds, vegetables, herbs and a bake sale will highlight the annual Laurel Grange plant sale on Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22. The grange is located at 21 Garden St.
Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and continuing until 2 p.m., the sale provides an opportunity to brighten one's outdoor garden and home. On Sunday, the sale begins at 9 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m.
Proceeds from the sale help to pay costs to keep the Laurel Grange in operation.
