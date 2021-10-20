Statehouse Reporter
BOSTON — Tipped workers got a boost several years ago under a plan that will increase their base pay over the next several years, but labor advocates say it’s not enough for those who work in restaurants, bars and other wage-based jobs.
A proposal heard by the Legislature’s Labor Committee on Tuesday would eliminate the state’s tip credit and set a minimum tipped wage for workers that would rise incrementally to $15 per hour — or possibly more — by 2028.
Backers of the legislation say Massachusetts’ current $5.55 sub minimum wage lags behind other states and is too low for the high cost of living.
“More than 10% of the tipped workers in our state are living on food stamps and other forms of government assistance,” said Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, the bill’s primary sponsor. “The sub minimum wage just isn’t enough.”
Under the proposal, the minimum wage for tipped workers would increase by $1.50 each year until it is equal to the state’s minimum wage for non-tipped workers. That could boost the tipped wage pay to $15 an hour by 2028, or possibly more if lawmakers decide to ratchet up the minimum wage even further.
The proposal would also require pooled tips to be shared with kitchen staff and other workers as well as waiters and front-end food service workers.
The bill’s sponsors said it would also help alleviate gender and racial disparities with women and minorities who work for tips making less than white men.
But the proposal is opposed by restaurant owners who say it will hurt businesses and their employees, who often get a sizable portion of their pay from tips.
“Eliminating the tip credit would have a dramatic impact on a large percentage of the industry and most importantly our employees,” Bob Luz, president of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, wrote in comments to the committee opposing the bill. “Tipped employees are the highest compensated workers in any restaurant setting, earning well above minimum wage, with many averaging twenty five, thirty five, and sometimes fifty dollars per hour.”
Luz noted a recent poll which found that 97% of restaurant workers prefer the current system of a base wage plus tips over straight hourly compensation.
“Massachusetts tipped employees have supported families, bought houses, and educated children, all because of their tipped income and they do not want to see the flexibility and ability to earn significant money in relatively short hours that come along with this job go away,” he wrote.
Under the so-called “grand bargain” agreement signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in 2018, the state’s minimum wage will rise from $13.50 this year to $14.24 in 2022 before going to $15 an hour in the following year.
The plan also requires the wage floor for tipped workers to rise to $6.75 per hour by 2023.
The agreement, which phased out a law requiring retailers to pay workers time-and-a-half on Sundays and holidays, was a concession to groups gearing up to put a number of labor law-related referendums on the November 2018 ballot.
While Massachusetts has one of the highest minimum wages in the New England region, its tipped worker pay lags behind several neighboring states.
Connecticut has $6.38 per hour tipped wage, and $8.23 for bartenders. Maine requires a $6.08 tipped wage. In Vermont, the tipped wage is $5.88.
In New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill earlier this year setting a $3.27 tipped wage, which was previously pegged to 45% of the $7.25 federal minimum wage. New Hampshire doesn’t have a state minimum wage. The federal tipped wage is $2.13 an hour.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.