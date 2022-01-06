BOSTON — A statewide mask mandate for public schools is set to expire soon as Beacon Hill lawmakers weigh plans to extend the requirements for several months.
A proposal heard by the Legislature’s Education Committee on Tuesday would require masks indoors for children ages 2 and older in K-12 schools and child care facilities through June 30. If approved, the measure would force an extension of mask requirements put in place last year in response to a surge of COVID-19 cases.
“The science and evidence is clear — we need a multipronged approach to combat COVID-19 and protect public health, including vaccination and masking, as we continue to battle this pandemic,” state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, the bill’s main sponsor, told the panel during a livestreamed hearing.
Rausch is among a group of Democratic lawmakers pressuring Gov. Charlie Baker to enact a statewide masking requirement for all indoor locations and take other aggressive steps to curb rising COVID-19 infections. She argues that Baker has “ignored the science” on the need for additional precautions.
“Given the governor’s persistent refusal to put science into policy, we must now act to safely keep kids in school, protect families and help businesses stay open,” Rausch told the panel.
The bill, which is backed by two dozen Democratic lawmakers, would also allow students to take unexcused absences to get tested or vaccinated, and provide parents with up to six hours paid leave to get their children vaccinated.
But the plan to extend the masking requirements has its share of critics, who say government mandates to prevent spread of the virus over the past two years have negatively impacted students.
“Massachusetts school children have endured enough during the pandemic,” former state Rep. Geoff Diehl, a Republican candidate for governor, said in a statement on Rausch’s proposal. “It’s time to get our kids back to school and to ensure a normalized school experience once they get there.”
Consideration of the measure comes amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations following the holiday break, driven by highly contagious delta and omicron strains of the coronavirus.
On Monday, the state Department of Public Health reported 31,184 new COVID-19 infections and 39 deaths related to the virus over the weekend.
The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s latest data shows more than 10,000 positive COVID-19 cases were reported among students and staff in public schools during the week of Dec. 16-22.
The statewide masking requirement for K-12 public schools is set to expire Jan. 15, absent an extension by state education officials.
Many schools are struggling to meet the requirements to ease the rules, which say at least 80% of students, teachers and staff to be vaccinated to lift the restrictions. Less than two dozen schools have qualified.
Teachers unions favor keeping the masking restrictions in place and have called for allowing districts to go back to remote learning amid the latest surge.
At a Monday briefing at Salem’s Saltonstall School, Baker acknowledged educators face challenges re-opening, but stressed the importance of maintaining in-person learning. He said despite the surge, the “vast majority” of Massachusetts districts reopened after the holiday break.
“We said for quite a while that it was critically important for kids to be in school for a number of reasons,” Baker said. “Some of it has to do with educational development, but a lot of it has to do with social development, human development.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com
