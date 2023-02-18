BOSTON — When Rena Harrington’s son died in a construction accident in Gloucester more than five years ago, her family had to fight tooth-and-nail to get a commercial insurance company just to pay for basic funeral expenses.
Her son, Justin, was killed in January 2018 when the excavating machine he was operating at a residential construction site in Annisquam pinned him against a steel beam, crushing him. He was 27.
Harrington’s family initially had to pay for his funeral expenses, helped by local fundraising efforts. But when they sought to be reimbursed for those costs through the state’s workers’ compensation system, she said the private insurer declined to pay for a number of the charges.
“They wouldn’t even pay for flowers,” Harrington said. “They fought us every step of the way, going line by line, saying what they would pay for and what they wouldn’t. It was ridiculous.”
On Beacon Hill, lawmakers have filed a proposal that would increase the amount of reimbursement that companies and insurers would have to pay through workers compensation’ for funeral costs.
The legislation, filed by state Rep. Sally Kerans, D-Danvers, would require insurers to pay funeral expenses of up to $25,000 or “10 times the average weekly wage, whichever is greater.”
Those expenses could include funeral and memorial costs, “including but not limited to funeral visitation services, flowers, casket, death notices and headstones.”
Under current law, insurers are only required to pay “reasonable expenses” for burial costs, “not exceeding eight times the average weekly wage” in the state. As of October, the average weekly wage is $1,765.34, according to the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.
Kerans said the reimbursement for burial expenses through workers’ compensation doesn’t go very far, with the average cost of a basic funeral service more than $10,000.
She said grieving families shouldn’t have to “quibble” over how much they can spend on flowers and other arrangements.
“It’s really unconscionable,” Kerans said. “It shouldn’t be a matter of having to pick from a menu given to you by the insurance company. The decent thing to do is to allow a grieving family to plan an appropriate funeral for their loved ones.”
Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, who is sponsoring the bill in the state Senate, said she agrees insurers should be required to pick up more of the costs when someone is killed on the job.
“Right now, they only cover basic expenses, which is tragic,” Lovely said. “The argument for increasing funeral expenses is pretty compelling.”
Harrington turned her grief into activism by volunteering for the United Support & Memorial for Workplace Fatalities, a nonprofit that provides support and resources to families affected by work-related incidents, diseases and illnesses. She was recently named the group’s president.
Most states are stingy when it comes to reimbursement for funeral expenses through workers’ compensation programs, she said, and lobbyists for the powerful commercial insurance industry have been largely successful in holding back efforts to increase funeral benefits.
“In most states, the funeral benefits through workers’ compensation are crappy,” she said. “It’s really hard to fight an insurance company.”
The push to expand reimbursement for funeral expenses through workers’ compensation comes as the number of work-related fatalities is rising. In 2021, there were 5,190 work-related deaths – a nearly 9% increase over the previous year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Backers of the plan said the pushback is from the commercial insurance industry, which would be faced with higher costs as a result of the changes, and employers, who could be saddled with higher workers’ compensation premiums to cover those costs.
“The whole point of insurance is to be there when awful things happen,” Kerans said. “And I can’t think of anything more awful than when your loved one leaves for work in the morning and they don’t come home.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
