LAWRENCE — At sundown this time of year, the skies along Lawrence's riverfront are filled with a spectacular sight — roughly 15,000 crows from all over the region noisily flock to trees and rooftops to sleep for the night.
It's an unusual and somewhat mysterious phenomenon that draws lots of public attention, as crows fill the skies over Interstate 495 in Lawrence just as many commuters are heading home.
Craig Gibson has been documenting this "Crow Show" for years, and in conjunction with the Merrimack River Watershed Council will present two free events to delve into the crows' mass roosting behavior.
On Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m., Gibson will present an hour-long online slideshow presentation "Crow Show 2022: A Virtual Tour." This Zoom program will look at the reasons why crows gather in such great numbers along the banks of the Merrimack, where they come from, and why it is unusual.
On Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 4:45 p.m., Gibson will present Crow Show 2022: See It Live. This is an in-person tour at the crow roosting location at dusk, when thousands of crows arrive and roost for the night. The location will be near the Merrimack River in North Andover or Lawrence. The exact location of the event will be announced 24 hours in advance, as the crows change the location of their roost every few days. This event is limited to 20 participants.
Pre-registration is required. To register, please go to https://merrimack.org/events/crow-show/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.