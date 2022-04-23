NEWBURYPORT — The Merrimack River is the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution in America. This film, created by the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire's Forests, spotlights the threats the river and the watershed face now and in the future. The film will be shown at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, with a virtual meet the filmmaker Q&A to follow.
From water treatment professionals to river guides to community builders, conservationist Leah Hart interviews people who know what's at stake if towns and communities don’t work together to protect the river and the forests that surround it. It’s through these compelling interviews and Jerry Monkman’s visually stunning cinematography that viewers will come to appreciate the often-forgotten resources the Merrimack provides and why it’s so important to protect them. A staff member from the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire's Forests will join us via Zoom for a Q&A immediately following the film screening. Register online at https://www.newburyportpl.org or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
