NEWBURYPORT — Camille Garro, Bethany Groff Dorau and Sheryl Faye will visit “The Morning Show” on Feb. 24 to discuss 2022 Women’s HERstory Month events.
Host Mary Jacobsen will talk with Garro, chair of The Actors Studio Women’s HERstory Month Committee, about this year’s celebration of women’s contributions today and throughout history through dance, theater, music and film.
Faye, who writes and performs with StageCoach Improv and tours the country performing one-woman shows that portray notable women from history, will discuss her presentation “I Dissent” about late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
Dorau, an historian, author and executive director of The Museum of Old Newbury, will discuss her presentation “Women, Wenches, and Witches in 17th Century Newbury.” This theatrical rendition of women’s voices as defendants, witnesses and accusers are taken from what Dorau describes as the “sizzling pages of the Essex County Quarterly Court.”
For more information about Women’s HERstory events, dates and venues, visit www.newburyportacting.org/womens-herstory-month-2022.
“The Morning Show” broadcasts on Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3). The show is also be available at 9 a.m. on YouTube at NCMHub.org.
After broadcast, scroll down the YouTube Playlist for the show, or listen on the Sound Cloud (click the cloud icon) at NCMHub.org.
