ROWLEY — “A Cultural and Historical Reflection of the 1960s Through the Music of The Beatles” will be presented Wednesday, April 27, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Rowley Public Library, 141 Main St.
The Beatles are the most influential band in history, most agree. Their U.S. breakout moment was on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” where on Feb. 9, 1964, an estimated 73 million viewers tuned in to see the “Lads from Liverpool” in their first live American television performance.
On April 4, 1964, they became the only artists to ever occupy the top five spots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart simultaneously. With landmark albums like “Revolver” and “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” they consistently broke musical barriers.
They have sold more than one billion records. As a testament to their longevity and popularity, their compilation album titled “1,” containing all their #1 hits, was the best-selling album of the 2000s. Their music is timeless and appeals to fans in every generation.
This program combines live music with a multi-media presentation to explore not only the music of The Beatles, but the influence they exerted in every area of the cultural landscape.
The presenter is Fran Hart, founding member of the Beatles Tribute Band, 4EverFab.
This program is supported in part by a grant from the Rowley Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.
