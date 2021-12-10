NEWBURYPORT — Fourth- and fifth-graders at Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School are participating in Hour of Code Week with the help of a robotic dog.
Spot, the agile Boston Dynamics robotic dog from Code & Circuit, an Amesbury-based nonprofit focused on helping children learn about technology, visited the school Thursday and will also be there Friday for 45-minute coding sessions with each of the fourth- and fifth-grade classes.
The initiative is part of the science, technology, engineering and math curriculum at the school.
Molin STEM teacher Kristen Daigle submitted a request for the Newburyport Parent Teacher Organization to fund the effort.
“The PTO board enthusiastically voted in favor of the program, as it aligns very closely with the current curriculum,” PTO communications Chair Melissa Bouse wrote in an email.
“Many board members were also familiar with Spot from various news stories and appearances,” she said. “The PTO is proud to fulfill funding requests and enrichment opportunities such as Spot’s visit.”
The PTO board provided $1,500 to fund the initiative.
Hour of Code Week, which takes place Dec. 6-12 during Computer Science Education Week, encourages educators to give students a one-hour introduction to computer science and show how it can be approachable and possible for anyone to learn the basics.
Molin classes will participate in activities that promote curiosity in robotics and introduce students to coding.
Daigle and technology integrator Jacqueline Rousseau will be running coding lessons at the school, while STEM teacher Kristin Spinney will run similar lessons at Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School.
For more on Spot, visit www.bostondynamics.com/products/spot. For details on Code & Circuit, go to www.codeandcircuit.org. For information on Hour of Code, check out https://hourofcode.com/us.
