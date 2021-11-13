AMESBURY — A bunch of little houses were put to the wind test at the Cashman Elementary School on Friday and the results were surprisingly strong.
Jenn Donais is a kindergarten-eighth grade STEM coach at the school and said she wanted to combine science, technology and math lessons with the $60.5 million, Sgt. Jordan M. Shay Lower Elementary School construction project next door.
"We really wanted to connect the kids to what is happening next door and we also wanted to have them do something that would be good problem solving," Donais said.
Just as workers from CTA Construction Company Inc. were hard at work building the new school, Cashman students from kindergarten to fourth grade next door spent all day Friday working on function and structure lessons before building miniature homes, thanks to donated material.
"A bunch of parents gave us a ton of donations for the materials to build the houses," Donais said. "The idea is to build a house that can withstand wind for the younger kids and the older kids will need to build something that can withstand a tornado."
Third graders in Elizabeth Peterson's class were using glue, popsicle sticks, sugar cubes and cardboard to build foundations for their miniature houses.
Zack Bonia was also making use of some clay to shore up his study group's foundation.
"This is what we came up with," he said.
Zack's classmate, Alex Littlefield, said it was easier for him to learn his lessons while having fun.
"We learned about structures earlier and function," third grader Gemma Brown said. "Then we learned about building walls and stuff."
The teaching staff then used hair dryers and even leaf blowers to try to blow the newly-constructed miniature homes down.
According to Donais, the wind tests went very well for fourth grade classes with almost all of their homes withstanding the blow dryer attacks.
"All of them seemed to hold up in the first grade, too," she said. "There was one house that held up but the roof had sticks that were not glued down. So they ended up blowing off and looked like shingles coming off of a house. The structure stood, it was just the shingles that left."
Principal Karina Mascia-Fayles said Friday's experiments brought dreams into reality.
"This is teaching them to experiment with what they are learning," Mascia-Fayles said. "It is hands-on and there is not one child who is not engaged. So it really is a dream come true."
