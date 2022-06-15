To the editor:
There was a fine Memorial Day ceremony in Amesbury, I think, because I only was able to participate in the Alliance Park portion.
I am a proud 84-year-old Amesbury Veteran who now owes an apology to my VFW Post 2016 comrades. You see, I bullheadedly tried to ignore the reality that I am an old man with limited mobility who tried to march with a rifle from the church to Alliance Park, as I have done many times in the past.
Fortunately, my dedicated VFW Post 2016 comrade John White stepped to save me from further embarrassing myself.
I have always used Memorial Day to do an objective introspection of my current situation and that of our country. This year’s analysis requires that I now offer this mea culpa and I hereby promise to act my age going forward.
My first Amesbury Memorial Day parade was in 1944 and attended by an estimated 95% of Amesbury residents. This year’s ceremony was attended by an estimated 5% of Amesbury residents, but I think I understand the difference in attendance percentages.
In 1944, I was in the third grade at Horace Mann School. Our teacher would regularly lead us in prayer for Amesbury military personnel that had been wounded or killed.
I vividly remember our teacher leading us in prayer for Shirley Hobbs’ dad, Wally, who had been wounded during the Battle of the Bulge. Shirley sat next to me in our third-grade classroom and I remember crying myself to sleep after praying for Shirley’s dad.
Ironically, Wally Hobbs was later the commander of VFW Post 2016 when I joined. The point being, how could the third-graders of today possibly understand the third-graders of 1944 and vice versa?
In 1944, we children often joked about whether we should learn to speak German or Japanese because WW II was that much in doubt, but that pales in comparison to the trauma of today’s children who have to worry about school shooters!
John R. Carter
Seabrook
