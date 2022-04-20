To the editor:
I submitted the following letter to the Open the Vote group to explain why I could not participate in this meeting.
“I absolutely support and will participate in any interactive session that is open to the citizens of Newbury during a campaign or in an elected position.
When contacted on Easter Sunday morning, 4/17, to be invited to this session scheduled on Wednesday, 4/20, I stated that my extended family was celebrating our 52nd wedding anniversary on that night. Therefore, I would not be able to attend on that date. I quickly volunteered that I would gladly participate on 4/21, 4/22, 4/23, 4/24 or 4/25. All of those dates supported the group’s goal of conducting this session before the Annual Town Meeting on 4/26.
Unfortunately, the group decided not to react to my rescheduling suggestions.
Please convey my regrets tonight and please consider a more robust and time sensitive event planning process for the next session that will allow increased participation of both candidates and voters.”
Consequently, the meeting will be held with only one candidate.
BILL DIMAIO
Byfield
Editor’s note: Bill DiMaio is a candidate for the Select Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.